She’s in the news again!

I know what some of you are thinking just by the photo. A beautiful woman, a great, loving single mother, who was wronged. You can’t dispute the first two items, but the third item, well… And then there is a whole other chapter to this book some of you are unaware of. You should read the related link, there is a lot of interesting stuff there. Seriously, I urge you to do so. I did some deep research on that one, the screenshots are pretty revealing, and there are links to the whole saga that took place last summer.

RELATED: The Tarantula Tossing Candidate

Apparently, now she is suing Hennepin County, the city of Edina, the Edina Police Department and others. She won’t win.

A woman accused of throwing a tarantula at her former Airbnb guest during a dispute has filed a $28 million lawsuit, alleging a campaign to derail her senate aspirations. The lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County on July 29, 2025, alleges that through false allegations and her ongoing criminal prosecution, the defendants collectively endangered her well-being and political career. Court documents are filled with accusations against the former renter for alleged erratic and violent behavior, and accuse the county and Edina police of harassing her instead of removing the woman from her home. She says key donors pulled back pledged contributions and speaking opportunities and appearances were denied due to the pending criminal charges. "Political operatives and journalists have repeatedly cited the unresolved criminal allegations in public discussions of Plaintiff’s campaign, suppressing her ability to raise funds, assemble a team, or secure institutional support. Donors and supporters have expressed concern about retaliation or embarrassment by association," the lawsuit reads. "Plaintiff has been deprived not only of elective office but of the fundamental right to seek public service free from malicious interference by the state. The harm to her political brand, credibility, and fundraising infrastructure is ongoing and continues to impair her efforts to mount a Senate campaign."

All this aside, just who is Marisa Simonetti and where does she stand on issues?

Well, she claims she’s a Republican and conservative.

So let’s see what she has to say about some issues. The following is from her campaign website, Marisa for Minnesota.

Energy Minnesota can lead the way in clean, affordable energy while creating good-paying jobs and reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. I support expanding access to solar, wind, and geothermal energy through incentives, grid upgrades, and community-owned renewable projects that keep profits local. A fair transition to clean energy must include support for workers and affordability for consumers.



Energy efficiency also starts at home. I’ll advocate for weatherization programs, energy-efficient building codes, and low-interest home improvement loans that reduce utility bills—especially for low-income homeowners and renters. Making homes more energy-efficient saves money, helps the planet, and keeps people housed safely and comfortably.

Sounds like a scaled back version of the Green New Deal.

Weatherization programs? At what cost? Where is the money going to come from?l

Environment Our environment is not just beautiful—it’s essential to our health, economy, and way of life. I will defend Minnesota’s water, air, and land through smart regulation, pollution enforcement, and investment in conservation. From protecting wetlands to restoring prairies, I believe we have a responsibility to future generations.



Affordable housing must be part of our environmental solution. I will promote green building practices, transit-oriented development, and community design that reduces sprawl and protects natural spaces. Everyone deserves access to clean air, safe water, and nature—and housing should support that vision, not compete with it.

Sounds like we have a little environmental zealotry here. And again we’re hearing “affordable housing,” and that’s code for taxpayer funded public housing. I’m not liking where this is leading.

Healthcare No Minnesotan should have to choose between getting medical care and paying rent. I will work to make healthcare more affordable and accessible across the board—including mental health services, addiction treatment, and reproductive care. I’ll push for rural health investments, fair insurance coverage, and expanded clinic access.



Stable housing is a critical part of public health. I support integrated solutions that pair healthcare with supportive housing, particularly for seniors, people with disabilities, and those recovering from substance use or trauma. Health and housing are deeply connected—and we must treat both as essential to well-being.

This sure sounds like single-payer, government-run healthcare to me, or at least more government control over healthcare. Again note the reference to housing. There’s a theme going on here.

Jobs & Economy A thriving economy should lift everyone—not just the lucky few. I’ll champion small businesses, support workforce development, and expand access to childcare and job training. I believe in cutting red tape for entrepreneurs while holding large corporations accountable. When working families do well, our whole state moves forward.



Affordable housing is foundational to economic growth. Workers need places to live near jobs, and businesses need employees who aren’t commuting two hours a day or living in unstable conditions. I will fight for mixed-income housing near transit, down payment assistance, and zoning reforms that promote smart, inclusive development. Economic stability begins at home.

“Free” daycare, without saying it. In other words, somebody else will be forced to pay for, or partially subsidize somebody else’s child’s daycare. Universal daycare in other words.

She uses the term, “inclusive,” that’s a big, red flag. We know what that means.

And yet again, housing is brought up.

This is not a conservative platform, it’s not even a mushy moderate Republican platform. It’s something a progressive Democrat would run on.

All I can say is, “I can’t go for that.”

“No can do.”

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness