The DFL blew a 19 billion dollar budget surplus, raised taxes by 10 billion dollars, then spent us in to a 6 billion dollar budget deficit, that equals 35 billion dollars they blew through in just two years and now they want to create a new tax bracket. And this one will put the nail in the coffin. At what point will DFL voters finally figure out their party is Minnesota’s biggest problem? They’re addicted to spending other people’s money, and they just keep squeezing and squeezing. It’s called Democrat government greed. The more they squeeze, the less money you have.

They want a “wealth tax” because it’s worked so well in California with all the businesses and corporations leaving the state and taking their jobs with them, along with wealthy people who already paid the bulk of the income tax revenue, along with the regular folks who are sick to death of constantly being told to pay their “fair share.”

The same thing is happening here. Outbound migration exceeds inbound migration, and we are losing businesses and corporations here in Minnesota. A wealth tax will accelerate that and include a much larger population loss.

Already large companies and corporations don’t even consider an expansion in Minnesota because of the hostile business environment, and with a wealth tax, no business will come here or start here. I wouldn’t, I wouldn’t even consider it now. North Dakota yes, Minnesota no.

Under the watch of Tim Walz and friends, the pitch is almost adorable—don’t call it a “wealth tax,” call it a “fair share adjustment.” 🤣🤣🤣

Can you believe that shit? 🤣🤣🤣

This state is ass.

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