Minnesota lawmakers should reject any proposal forcing taxpayers to subsidize local journalism. But they won’t. At least on the DFL side.

Local news matters. Strong reporting matters. Accountability matters. But government-funded media is the wrong answer especially at a time when Minnesota families are already carrying the burden of higher taxes, rising utility bills, expensive housing, and growing state spending commitments. Minnesota lawmakers are simultaneously debating budget pressures, fraud prevention, healthcare costs, and looming long-term deficits.

The fundamental problem is simple: a free press cannot remain fully independent if it becomes financially dependent on the government it is supposed to scrutinize. And that’s the whole point. They’re Democrats, remember?

They’re obsessed with power and control. They want to control every aspect of life, especially speech. Control the narrative, control the people. Don’t play ball, your funding dries up. We know this is true, we spent four years under the Biden regime and it’s well documented they forced heavy-handed censorship in the broadcast and social media industries. We witnessed people going to jail over YouTube videos.

The mainstream media uses propaganda, they slant their stories in one direction, that’s all been proven. The Chief Editor of the state’s largest newspaper worked in the Walz administration. That paper reads like DFL press releases. Never do you see anything negative about the DFL. Even with the fraud.

Let’s not forget what made it all possible. The Smith–Mundt Act. It originally prohibited the domestic dissemination of government-produced propaganda in the United States. However, this ban was lifted, and became the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012, allowing such materials to be made available. And who did it? Of course. A Democrat. Barack Obama.

The DFL and Walz administration have already begun to attempt the takeover of social media available in Minnesota.

Minnesota lawmakers have passed a bill requiring social media platforms to post “conspicuous” notices warning users of potential risks to their mental health.

RELATED: Minnesota Passes Bill Requiring Social Media Warnings

Even if lawmakers promise the program is “small” or “temporary,” it won’t be. We’ve heard that one too many times. Public funding inevitably creates political pressure. Once taxpayer money enters journalism, future legislatures will debate which outlets qualify, which communities deserve support, and what type of reporting serves the “public interest.” That is a dangerous line to cross.

A healthy press should challenge power — not rely on it.

This is an extremely bad idea that should never even be considered, let alone put on the floor for a vote.

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