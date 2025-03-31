Tim Walz was a teacher, and he’s very proud of that. His wife, Gwen is a teacher. I can see her now, text books open, each student reading a paragraph, and when it’s time, she shrieks, “Turn the page!” “We’re gonna, turn the page! Say it with me, turn the page!”

Tim is an expert on education, he knows how it works. Just ask him, he’ll tell you, after all, he was a teacher! And according to him, a damned good one.

Tim is unquestionably the most qualified, the greatest expert on education and how to make it work, when he assumed the office of Governor of the State of Minnesota, he promptly put in place his education policies in order to fix the state’s education woes, although nobody seems to know what those woes were, and nobody dared question him, after all, he is the expert, well above reproach.

Well… After six years the results are in!

Leave a comment

Share

Share Minnesota Madness