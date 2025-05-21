On Friday, Teamsters Union boss Sean O’Brien trashed our very own governor, “Tampon Tim” Walz on “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast, and it was glorious!

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien told SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly that his union members saw through former Vice President Kamala Harris’ “arrogance” as well as her “creepy” running mate Tim Walz after the duo failed to secure the union’s endorsement for president in 2024.

O’Brien called out Walz. “Her running mate, I mean, really … this was hilarious. [He] calls me out saying all the courageous union leaders that endorsed our ticket, they should be applauded. And the ones that didn’t have the courage, basically, you know, screw [them],” O’Brien said. “I’m laughing at him. Here’s a guy that has a false narrative of his service for this country. He looks like a creepy wrestling coach in high school that you wouldn’t want your kids rolling around the ground with,” O’Brien added. “So I just thought that was funny coming from him.”

That’s something when you stop to think about it.

A Democrat governor and candidate for Vice President of the United States sniping and taking cheap shots at the second largest labor union in the country.

The formal name of the Democrat Party in Minnesota is the Democrat Farm-Labor Party of Minnesota.

I don’t know how he can even show his face in public when everybody knows about his stolen valor and absolute cowardice.

In addition to Harris’ struggles, reports accusing Walz of “stolen valor” surfaced after he was announced as her running mate. In 2005, Walz left his battalion after learning it was being deployed to Iraq, with two veterans who reportedly served alongside him saying he had betrayed “his country.”

Walz is a bottom feeder. A man with no honor, no shame, and no integrity, and no one should respect him, he doesn’t deserve it.

