The recent failure of Christa Pike’s lethal injection is not a reason to abandon capital punishment, it’s a reason to fix it. Pike, convicted of the brutal 1995 torture-murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, survived two doses of pentobarbital after repeated problems with intravenous access. That outcome is unacceptable. Justice delayed for three decades was already a scandal; justice botched is an insult to the victim’s family and to every Tennessean who expects the state to enforce the law it imposed.

Republican leaders are right to treat this as a practical problem, not a philosophical one. U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, the front-runner to become Tennessee’s next governor, has correctly said the failed attempt “should not be grounds to halt carrying out the death penalty.” House Speaker Cameron Sexton has signaled that the General Assembly will examine expanding alternatives. State Sen. Todd Gardenhire has already named the obvious solution: the electric chair is the quickest and simplest method available.

Lethal injection has become a fragile, expensive, and unreliable process. Drug supplies are restricted by activist manufacturers and foreign governments. Protocols require specialized medical skill that is difficult to maintain under secrecy rules and legal challenges. When veins collapse or the chemical fails to enter the bloodstream properly, the result is prolonged suffering and public embarrassment, exactly what happened with Pike and earlier this year with another Tennessee inmate. The electric chair doesn’t suffer from these vulnerabilities. It’s a mechanical procedure that doesn’t depend on pharmaceutical companies, complex chemical formulations, or perfect venous access. It has been used successfully in Tennessee within the last decade and remains authorized under state law for inmates whose crimes predate 1999 or when lethal injection can’t be carried out.

Cost and dependability matter. Maintaining a functioning electric chair is far cheaper than the endless cycle of drug procurement, testing, litigation, and emergency medical response that accompanies failed injections. Once the equipment is ready, the procedure is swift. Properly administered, electrocution produces near-instantaneous loss of consciousness and death, avoiding the drawn-out agony that can accompany a botched IV or degraded chemicals. In that sense it’s not only the most dependable and least expensive option, it’s the most humane for both the condemned and the society that must carry out the sentence.

Tennessee already has the statutory authority to shift to electrocution when lethal injection is unavailable. Expanding that authority, making the chair the default or primary method, or simply requiring its use after repeated injection failures would restore credibility to the system without inventing new methods from scratch. Other states facing similar drug shortages have returned to electrocution or authorized firing squads for the same reason: the death penalty is meaningless if the state cannot reliably enforce it.

Republicans in Nashville should not apologize for seeking effective tools of justice. The death penalty exists to punish the worst crimes and to affirm that some acts forfeit the right to life. Colleen Slemmer’s family has waited long enough. The next step isn’t another pause or another experiment with secret pharmaceuticals. It’s a return to the electric chair. Dependable, affordable, and decisive. Tennessee can, and should, opt for it.

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