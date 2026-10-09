Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Scot Winters, MD/PhD's avatar
Scot Winters, MD/PhD
Oct 9

Didn't the movie, The Green Mile (1999), display a fictional failure of the electric chair, at least to provide a non-cruel and a non-unusual punishment. Doesn't Sharia law specify beheading? Or the other French method, from medieval times, the Oublier, to forget, to confine without access to food or water until death, by natural means. Death is easy. It's living that's hard.

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Alice Caldwell's avatar
Alice Caldwell
Oct 10

Just fucking shoot her

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