Before dawn yesterday, Washington, D.C. narrowly avoided what could have been a devastating attack. Louis Geri, a 41-year-old male from Vineland, New Jersey, was arrested outside St. Matthew’s Cathedral moments before the annual Red Mass — a solemn Catholic service marking the start of the Supreme Court’s term. His arrest, and the explosives-like materials authorities found in his possession, have sparked a national conversation about security, faith, and of democracy itself.

Louis Geri had pitched a tent on the cathedral steps and refused police orders to leave. Inside, investigators discovered vials of liquid and objects resembling fireworks and Molotov cocktails. The presence of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team underscored the seriousness of the threat. Charges filed include unlawful entry, possession of an incendiary device, and threats to injure, though federal agencies — including the FBI and ATF — are continuing to investigate the motives behind the act.

The timing of the arrest is chilling. The Red Mass draws judges, lawyers, and government officials from across the country. Had Geri succeeded, the attack would have struck at the symbolic heart of America’s judicial tradition. While authorities insist there is no ongoing danger, the incident is a sobering reminder that threats to public safety can emerge anywhere, even in the most sacred of spaces, as the Annunciation Church mass shooting in Minneapolis in late August told us, then in late September we had another sick reminder in Michigan.

This episode underscores a broader reality: in a world where extremism wears many faces, vigilance is essential. It also raises pressing questions about the balance between security and freedom. And that is a conversation that can not be allowed to happen. Freedom trumps security at all cost, COVID should have taught us that, even though 270 years prior our Founders warned us, and we ignored the warning. We have still not gotten back all of our liberty from that. Way too many people chose perceived security over liberty, and that comes from ignorance (by design). Take heed of these two quotes from our Founders.

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” ~ Benjamin Franklin, 1759.

And this one.

“Liberty once lost is lost forever.” ~ John Adams, 1775.

Ultimately, the quick action of law enforcement prevented what might have been a tragedy, preserving not just lives, but the very principles that such gatherings celebrate.

We live in dangerous times. Be armed, be willing to protect the public because waiting around for the police to show up, a mad man can do a lot of damage and kill a lot of innocent people very quickly as recent history has shown us. Fortunately, this was not one of those. But it could have been.

