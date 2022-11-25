Proving what many of us have suspected, but could not prove until now, the Covid vax is worthless. In fact, it is more dangerous and has a higher fatality rate than the unvaccinated.

Vaccinated Americans a majority of COVID deaths for first time in August: analysis

The woke liberals in San Francisco just invited themselves a racial discrimination suit for violating federal discrimination laws.

San Francisco's white election director is FIRED to promote 'racial equity' after serving the city for 20 years - Mayor London Breed slams decision as 'unfair politicization of our government'

This is unbelievable stupidity by the Covid pushing Biden regime. The people in our government today, are some of the most stupid people on the planet.

EXCLUSIVE: Why didn't we stock up? As whirlwind of post-lockdown illnesses strike children and trigger shortages of key drugs, experts say situation was entirely predictable and money should have been spent on stockpiling antibiotics instead of Covid shots

Joe Biden and the Democrat government is clearly disregarding the 1st Amendment and need to be held accountable. This is unacceptable.

Biden’s National Science Foundation Has Pumped Nearly $40 Million Into Social Media Censorship Grants and Contracts

If you haven’t seen this, you must.

Died Suddenly (Full Documentary, Not Suitable For Children)

No company has the right or authority to make you wear woke, social justice crap as Kroger found out the hard way.

Kroger had to pay $180,000 to workers who were fired after they wouldn't wear LQBTQ+ pride symbols

Another housing market crash? It’s not looking good. Biden and democrat policies once again, destroying the country.

Housing Market Obliterated: Pending Home Sales Post Record Drop As Deal Cancelations, Price Cuts Hit Record High

That will do it for the Thanksgiving 2022 headlines. Hope you had a great Thanksgiving and we’re able to spend time with family and friends. For those of you that had to work, thank you. You are appreciated.

