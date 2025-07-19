Here are the 10 largest rivers in Minnesota, primarily ranked by length within the state and overall significance (size, flow, and watershed):
🏞️ 1. Mississippi River
Length in Minnesota: ~680 miles
Total Length: 2,340 miles
Source: Lake Itasca, MN
Notable: Longest river in the U.S.; begins in northern Minnesota and flows south through the state.
🏞️ 2. Minnesota River
Length: ~370 miles
Joins: Mississippi River near Mendota
Notable: Drains much of southern Minnesota; historically important to Native and settler trade.
🏞️ 3. Red River of the North
Length in MN: ~400 miles (forms MN–ND border)
Flows North: Into Lake Winnipeg
Notable: One of the few North-flowing rivers in the U.S.; prone to spring flooding.
🏞️ 4. Rainy River
Length: ~85 miles
Forms Border: Between Minnesota and Ontario
Notable: Connects Rainy Lake to Lake of the Woods.
🏞️ 5. St. Louis River
Length: ~192 miles
Mouth: Lake Superior at Duluth
Notable: Largest U.S. tributary to Lake Superior.
🏞️ 6. St. Croix River
Length in MN: ~130 miles (forms MN–WI border)
Joins: Mississippi River near Hastings
Notable: Designated National Scenic Riverway.
🏞️ 7. Big Fork River
Length: ~165 miles
Tributary of: Rainy River
Notable: Flows through northern wilderness.
🏞️ 8. Little Fork River
Length: ~160 miles
Joins: Rainy River
Notable: Scenic northern river with a forested watershed.
🏞️ 9. Crow Wing River
Length: ~113 miles
Tributary of: Mississippi River
Notable: Historic canoe route; flows through central MN.
🏞️ 10. Root River
Length: ~80 miles
Flows through: Southeastern Minnesota
Notable: Flows through the Driftless Area; popular for paddling and trout fishing.
