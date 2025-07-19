Here are the 10 largest rivers in Minnesota, primarily ranked by length within the state and overall significance (size, flow, and watershed):

🏞️ 1. Mississippi River

Length in Minnesota: ~680 miles

Total Length: 2,340 miles

Source: Lake Itasca, MN

Notable: Longest river in the U.S.; begins in northern Minnesota and flows south through the state.

🏞️ 2. Minnesota River

Length: ~370 miles

Joins: Mississippi River near Mendota

Notable: Drains much of southern Minnesota; historically important to Native and settler trade.

🏞️ 3. Red River of the North

Length in MN: ~400 miles (forms MN–ND border)

Flows North: Into Lake Winnipeg

Notable: One of the few North-flowing rivers in the U.S.; prone to spring flooding.

🏞️ 4. Rainy River

Length: ~85 miles

Forms Border: Between Minnesota and Ontario

Notable: Connects Rainy Lake to Lake of the Woods.

🏞️ 5. St. Louis River

Length: ~192 miles

Mouth: Lake Superior at Duluth

Notable: Largest U.S. tributary to Lake Superior.

🏞️ 6. St. Croix River

Length in MN: ~130 miles (forms MN–WI border)

Joins: Mississippi River near Hastings

Notable: Designated National Scenic Riverway.

🏞️ 7. Big Fork River

Length: ~165 miles

Tributary of: Rainy River

Notable: Flows through northern wilderness.

🏞️ 8. Little Fork River

Length: ~160 miles

Joins: Rainy River

Notable: Scenic northern river with a forested watershed.

🏞️ 9. Crow Wing River

Length: ~113 miles

Tributary of: Mississippi River

Notable: Historic canoe route; flows through central MN.

🏞️ 10. Root River

Length: ~80 miles

Flows through: Southeastern Minnesota

Notable: Flows through the Driftless Area; popular for paddling and trout fishing.

