The Feeding Our Future scandal is not just a story about greedy individuals—it’s a glaring indictment of government incompetence and Democrat negligence lead by Gov. Tim Walz. With the 75th person now charged, the question isn’t how this happened. The question is: Why do we keep letting it happen?

Simple answer, people of the state keep electing Democrats.

This wasn’t a small-time grift. It was a $250 million theft of taxpayer dollars, disguised as a pandemic relief effort to “feed the children.” The program was designed to help struggling families during COVID. Instead, it turned into a buffet for fraudsters, serving up kickbacks, luxury cars, and mortgage payments—all paid for by you, the taxpayer. And let’s not forget: this program was overseen by officials who were either asleep at the wheel or willfully blind (DFL and Gov. Tim Walz).

Let’s not forget that the people behind it are all muslims except for one, and they all came from Somalia, except the one. Those people have been nothing but a big problem that have contributed nothing positive since they came here.

Who controlled Minnesota when this all went down? The DFL. Who expanded these programs with little to no accountability? The DFL lead by Gov. Tim Walz. They funneled billions through the federal government with almost zero safeguards, then acted shocked when people lined up to abuse the system. This is what happens when big government meets zero oversight, the DFL and Gov. Tim Walz are in charge—corruption thrives.

Now, we’re supposed to celebrate because the Justice Department has charged 75 people. Great. But where was this energy when the money was flying out the door? Where was the state government when Feeding Our Future was filing laughable paperwork claiming to feed thousands of kids per day—more than the population of some towns? The warning signs were everywhere, but the DFL and Walz didn’t care. Why? Because the narrative mattered more than accountability. They wanted headlines about “helping kids,” not audits exposing fraud.

Republicans warned this would happen. We said massive emergency spending without checks and balances was a recipe for disaster. And here we are: millions stolen, trust eroded, and families who actually needed help left out in the cold.

If there’s any silver lining, it’s this: people are paying attention now. Americans are sick of watching their hard-earned money become a slush fund for Democrats and their political allies, and opportunists. The solution isn’t another government program with new rules that will be ignored. The solution is smaller government, real accountability, and consequences for the DFL politicians who let this happen.

