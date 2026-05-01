The last whaleback in existence on display as a museum ship on Barker’s Island in Superior, Wisconsin. She last sailed with cargo in 1969.

The American Steel Barge Company occupies a brief but important chapter in American industrial and maritime history. Founded in 1888 in the Twin Ports of Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin, the company emerged during a period of rapid technological change on the Great Lakes, when wooden sailing ships were being replaced by steel steam-powered freighters. Its story is inseparable from the vision of one man, Alexander McDougall, and his radical attempt to rethink what a cargo ship could be.

McDougall was a Scottish immigrant and lake mariner who became frustrated with the limitations of conventional ship design. Traditional freighters were tall, boxy, and prone to instability in heavy seas. McDougall believed ships could be made safer and more efficient by lowering their center of gravity and allowing waves to wash freely over their decks. When established shipyards rejected his unconventional plans, he took an unusual step: he built his own company to construct them.

The result was the American Steel Barge Company and its signature invention, the “whaleback” vessel. These ships were unlike anything previously seen on the Great Lakes. Instead of vertical sides and flat decks, whalebacks featured rounded, cigar-shaped hulls made of steel. Their curved form allowed water to roll off easily, reducing resistance in rough conditions. Hatches and deck structures were streamlined, giving the vessels a low profile that McDougall believed would improve stability and efficiency.

The first successful whaleback, known as Barge 101, launched in 1888 and proved that McDougall’s concept could float, operate, and carry cargo. Over the next decade, the company expanded rapidly. At its peak, the American Steel Barge Company employed nearly two thousand workers and operated one of the most productive shipyards on the Great Lakes. Whaleback vessels hauled iron ore, grain, coal, and other bulk commodities that powered America’s industrial growth.

Despite their innovation, whalebacks were controversial from the beginning. Many sailors disliked them, describing the ships as strange or even unsafe-looking due to their low, submerged appearance in heavy seas. While the design did offer some advantages in wave resistance, it also had limitations. Cargo capacity was not as efficient as newer, larger freighters being developed by competing shipbuilders. As steel ship technology advanced quickly in the 1890s, the whaleback design began to look less practical in comparison.

To promote the concept, McDougall attempted bold demonstrations, including sending whaleback vessels across the Atlantic to showcase their seaworthiness. However, these efforts did not translate into widespread adoption. Shipbuilding trends were moving toward larger, more conventional lake freighters with greater cargo capacity and more flexible design features.

By the late 1890s, demand for whaleback ships had sharply declined. The last one was built in 1898, only about a decade after the company’s founding. In 1900, McDougall sold the American Steel Barge Company to the American Ship Building Company, marking the end of its independent existence. The shipyard itself continued under different names and ownership, eventually becoming part of what is now Fraser Shipyards in Superior.

Although the whaleback design ultimately faded from use, the American Steel Barge Company remains significant for its spirit of innovation. It represents a moment in industrial history when bold experimentation was still possible, even in heavy industry like shipbuilding. McDougall’s ships did not transform global maritime design as he had hoped, but they challenged conventional thinking and demonstrated the potential of steel construction on a large scale.

Today, the whaleback vessels stand as unusual relics of Great Lakes history—symbols of creativity, ambition, and the risks inherent in technological innovation. The American Steel Barge Company’s legacy is not one of long-term dominance, but of daring to imagine a radically different kind of ship at a time when the future of American shipping was still being written.

Whaleback taking a load of iron ore from the Wisconsin Central oredock in Ashland, Wisconsin in 1915.

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