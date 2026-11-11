Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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R P's avatar
R P
5h

Thank you Chip. Another fascinating history lesson.

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ConcernedCitUSA's avatar
ConcernedCitUSA
5h

Wow! So powerful, sad, and tragic.

I had never heard about that before.

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