The Armistice Day Blizzard of 1940 was one of the most sudden, severe, and deadly early-season winter storms in Midwestern U.S. history. It struck on November 11–12, 1940 (Armistice Day, later renamed Veterans Day), cutting a roughly 1,000-mile-wide path of destruction from Kansas through the Upper Mississippi Valley into the Great Lakes region.

The storm originated as a low-pressure system that had already produced damaging winds in the Pacific Northwest (contributing to the collapse of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge days earlier). It raced across the Rockies, then rapidly intensified over the central Plains—a classic “panhandle hook” setup. On November 11, the system moved northeast from near Kansas City through Iowa and into the Upper Great Lakes.

Record or near-record low pressures were observed: about 28.72 inches at La Crosse, Wisconsin; 28.66 inches at Duluth, Minnesota; and similarly extreme readings elsewhere. Temperatures plunged dramatically, often 40–50°F in a matter of hours as a strong cold front surged through. In many places the day began mild (mid-50s to low 60s°F under partly cloudy skies), with light rain turning to sleet and then heavy snow driven by sustained winds of 30–50 mph and gusts of 60–80 mph. Snowfall reached 26.6–27 inches at Collegeville, Minnesota (near St. Cloud), with 16.2 inches at the Twin Cities airport. Blowing and drifting created 20-foot drifts in places such as Willmar, Minnesota. Visibility dropped to near zero for hours in the Twin Cities and elsewhere.

East of the storm center, warmer air and moisture produced heavy rain and even a tornado near Davenport, Iowa, while the western and northern sides delivered classic blizzard conditions.

The official death toll is commonly cited as 154, though some estimates run higher. Minnesota suffered 49 fatalities, the highest of any state. Roughly half the Minnesota deaths (and a significant share region-wide) were duck hunters. Because it was a holiday and the morning was unseasonably warm, hundreds of hunters had gone out lightly dressed along the Mississippi River and its backwaters from Minnesota into Iowa and Illinois. Many became stranded on islands or in marshes as winds and waves rose; some drowned, while others froze overnight as temperatures fell into the single digits or below. Rescue efforts the next day were hampered by ice.

Additional deaths occurred from exposure, vehicle accidents, train collisions (including a fatal head-on crash near Watkins, Minnesota), and carbon monoxide poisoning in stalled cars.

Livestock losses were catastrophic. Thousands of cattle died in Iowa and Minnesota, and an estimated 1–1.5 million turkeys, many intended for Thanksgiving perished from exposure across the region, creating a short-term poultry shortage. Transportation and communications collapsed: roads were blocked for days (some side roads into late November), trains stalled, hundreds of automobiles were abandoned, telephone and power lines snapped, and communities were isolated.

Forecasts issued from the Weather Bureau’s Chicago office had warned only of a “moderate cold wave” and possible flurries. The storm’s rapid intensification and the limited observational network of the era left the public unprepared. The disaster, reinforced by another severe blizzard in March 1941, prompted reorganization: forecasting responsibilities were decentralized, and Minnesota gained greater local authority rather than relying solely on Chicago. These changes improved regional weather services.

In Minnesota the Armistice Day Blizzard ranks among the top weather events of the 20th century and remains the benchmark against which later blizzards are measured. Survivor accounts, photographs of buried cars and broken utility poles, and the stories of stranded hunters and sailors continue to circulate. It stands as a stark reminder of how quickly early-season mild weather can turn lethal in the Upper Midwest and of the critical importance of accurate, timely forecasts.

The storm’s combination of extreme intensity, near-total surprise, and tragic concentration of victims among lightly prepared outdoor enthusiasts and mariners secured its place in regional memory more than 85 years later.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness