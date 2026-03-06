The Arrowhead Bridge, also known as the Twin Ports Bridge, was a vital connection between Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin, spanning the St. Louis River.

In the mid-1920s, growing traffic delays on the existing Interstate Bridge prompted the need for a new crossing. The Arrowhead Bridge Company obtained congressional approval in March 1925, signed by President Calvin Coolidge, to build the structure. Construction began in 1926, with crews staking out piles along the river channel.

The bridge was primarily a wooden trestle design, featuring a 300-foot steel rolling lift span in the center to allow ships to pass. It linked Lesure Street on Grassy Point in West Duluth to Belknap Street in Superior's Billings Park neighborhood.

Completed ahead of schedule, it opened to traffic on March 15, 1927, though the official dedication occurred on July 16, 1927, amid a rainstorm with parades and officials from both cities. As a private toll bridge, it charged fees until 1963, when Minnesota and Wisconsin purchased it for $200,000 to make it toll-free.

The bridge served for 57 years, handling US Highway 2 traffic until the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge (originally planned to be called Arrowhead Bridge) opened in October 1984 as its replacement. The old Arrowhead Bridge was closed in 1984 and fully demolished in 1985. A portion was left as a fishing pier until its removal in 2009.

