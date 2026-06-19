The latest revelations from internal government memos confirm what millions of Americans knew all along: the Biden Department of Justice run by Biden henchman Merrick Garland was never interested in protecting school board meetings from violence. It was interested in protecting a political agenda from angry parents.

For years, the totalitarian administration and its allies dismissed concerns that federal law enforcement was being weaponized against ordinary Americans who dared to challenge progressive orthodoxy in their local schools. Parents who objected to radical and obscene curriculum changes, secret Mengele-like gender policies, declining academic standards, and ridiculous COVID-era mandates were portrayed as dangerous agitators rather than citizens exercising their constitutional rights.

Now the paper trail has become impossible to ignore.

According to newly released documents, officials within the FBI and representatives of the nation’s sheriffs raised concerns about the Justice Department’s school board initiative. Local law enforcement reportedly questioned whether there was any widespread threat requiring federal intervention at all. In other words, the very people responsible for handling actual public safety concerns did not see the emergency the Biden administration falsely claimed existed.

Yet the DOJ under the vile and purely evil Merrick Garland pushed forward anyway.

Why?

Because the objective was political intimidation.

The message sent to parents across America was unmistakable: challenge the education establishment, and Washington’s Gestapo may come knocking. Speak too loudly at a school board meeting. Demand accountability. Question bureaucrats. Oppose ideological indoctrination, would land you in a gulag with all of your constitutional rights stripped away.

That should terrify every American, regardless of political affiliation. But it doesn’t. Democrats in and out of government embraced the totalitarian state wholeheartedly and defend and excuse it, even to this day. That should tell you everything about them, even your next door neighbor.

The First Amendment does not exist to protect popular speech. It exists to protect speech that makes people uncomfortable. It exists to protect citizens who confront government officials, challenge authority, and demand answers. Parents speaking passionately about their children’s education are not a threat to democracy. They are democracy in action.

What makes this episode particularly outrageous is the arrogance behind it. The Biden regime repeatedly insisted that critics were spreading misinformation. It portrayed concerns about federal overreach as conspiracy theories. Yet the internal objections now coming to light suggest that skepticism existed inside law enforcement itself, and the real spreaders of misinformation was the regime itself.

Americans were told to trust the experts. Trust the bureaucrats. Trust the process. Only a fool would have done so.

Instead, it was discovered once again that government institutions are staffed by fallible human beings on The Left who are always motivated by politics and not so much by principle.

The damage extends far beyond school board meetings. Every time federal power appears to be used against political dissent, public trust erodes further. Every time ordinary citizens are treated as suspects rather than constituents, confidence in government collapses. Every time Washington attempts to police acceptable political speech, the nation becomes less free.

The dictatorial Biden regime may argue that its intentions were noble. But in a constitutional republic, intentions are not enough. Not only that, but that’s a crock of shit. Power must be restrained. Authority must be questioned and limited. Government must never be allowed to blur the line between legitimate law enforcement and political enforcement like it repeatedly did under the Biden, and Obama regime’s.

Parents were not and are not the enemy. They were citizens demanding a voice in the education of their own children. The regime was, and still is the enemy, an enemy that needs to be destroyed without mercy or prejudice.

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