Michele Tafoya, the former NFL sideline reporter who won the Republican Senate primary, brings outsider energy and name recognition to a race against Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. She has centered her campaign on cleaning up the massive social services fraud that embarrassed the state, supporting law enforcement, cutting costs and taxes for the middle class, and restoring “courage and common sense.” As a relative moderate on some issues who emphasizes electability and appeal to independents, she positions herself as a pragmatic alternative capable of ending two decades of Republican statewide drought while addressing the fallout from programs that saw billions diverted.

Lisa Demuth, the current House Speaker and first Black person (and first Republican woman) to hold that post, has a proven record of governing in a closely divided legislature. She helped deliver spending restraint, created tools like an Office of Inspector General to combat fraud, and advanced public-safety priorities. As governor she has pledged to replace agency leadership that oversaw the fraud scandals, strengthen sentences for repeat violent offenders, support law enforcement, clear open-air drug markets and encampments, and prioritize affordability through tax relief (including ending the tax on Social Security). Her background, from school board service and small-business experience to rising through the House ranks gives her practical executive experience that career politicians lack.

Ron Schutz, a highly regarded trial lawyer, Army veteran, and lifelong Minnesotan, is running for attorney general against incumbent Keith Ellison. His platform prioritizes aggressive prosecution of fraud (calling Minnesota the “land of 10,000 frauds”), stronger support for law enforcement, consumer protection based on his courtroom record of taking on large corporations, and depoliticizing the office. With decades of high-stakes litigation experience, including major verdicts, he argues the AG’s office needs a results-oriented prosecutor rather than someone focused on political theater.

Cedrick Frazier should not receive votes for Hennepin County Attorney. A DFL state representative and former public defender, Frazier is the progressive, labor-endorsed, DFL-DSA candidate emphasizing reform, diversion, rehabilitation, a victims advisory council, and investigating/prosecuting federal immigration agents. While he talks about gun violence and partnerships with law enforcement, his background and priorities align identically with outgoing County Attorney Mary Moriarty. In a county facing ongoing violent crime, auto theft, and public-safety challenges, voters seeking clearer accountability, consistent prosecution of offenders, and less emphasis on progressive criminal-justice experiments have strong reasons to look elsewhere.

Together, Tafoya, Demuth, and Schutz represent a coordinated push for cleaner government, safer streets, and more responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars. Supporting them advances those priorities; elevating Frazier risks continuing a soft politically biased approach to enforcement in the state’s largest county at a time when Minnesotans want firm results.

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