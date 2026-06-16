Minnesota taxpayers have heard this story before.

The Blue Line Extension was supposed to cost one amount (1.0 Billion). Then it cost more. Then more again. Now the project has ballooned by another $336 million, pushing the total price tag to nearly $3.6 billion. At what point do elected officials stop calling this “progress” and start calling it what it is: a boondoggle?

For years, taxpayers have been told that the Blue Line Extension is essential, transformative, and worth every penny. Yet every time the public turns around, the bill gets bigger while the completion date moves further into the future. What was once sold as a transit project increasingly resembles a blank check.

Minnesotans are struggling with inflation, rising property taxes, unaffordable housing costs, and increasing costs for groceries, fuel, and utilities. Families must live within their budgets. Small businesses must live within their budgets. Yet government planners seem to operate under a different set of rules entirely.

We deserve answers about why a project that was already one of the most expensive infrastructure undertakings in state history continues to experience massive cost overruns.

The most troubling part is that these overruns have become normalized. Politicians and transit advocates announce another increase, hold another press conference, and act as though hundreds of millions of dollars are merely rounding errors. To working families, $336 million is not a rounding error. It is real money that could support public safety, road maintenance, tax relief, or countless other priorities.

The Blue Line and the rest of the choo-choo’s never have more than 30% of the costs just to operate, paid for by ridership. In other words they lose at least 70% annually. A business wouldn’t last long with that kind of a return, so why are we forced to fund failure? The whole damned thing should be shut down and eliminated from the budget.

The Blue Line Extension debate is no longer simply about transit. It is about whether government can be trusted to manage taxpayer dollars responsibly. Every new cost increase strengthens the argument that the project has become too big, too expensive, and too disconnected from the financial realities facing ordinary Minnesotans.

Minnesota taxpayers deserve better than endless overruns, endless delays, and endless excuses, and a failed business model. We deserve leaders with the spine to say that enough is enough. Time to shut it down.

At nearly $3.6 billion and climbing, the Blue Line Extension has become less a transportation project and more a cautionary tale about DFL government spending without accountability.

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