“The buck stops here.” A phrase associated with Democrat President Harry S. Truman. It signifies his acceptance of ultimate responsibility for decisions made during his presidency.

President Truman said, "The greatest part of the President's job is to make decisions... No one else can do the deciding."

Democrats today didn’t get that memo. All they do is say, “It’s not my fault,” point right, and blame Trump (and/or Republicans, MAGA, etc…). Then when something like fraud gets exposed, investigated, and prosecuted, you claim credit for it! Even though you had nothing to do with it and are actively attempting to cover it up. Enter Gov. Tim Walz.

Democrat Tim Walz turned a blind eye to fraud.



His lack of action early in his administration enabled the scale of fraud we’re seeing now. - Rep. Kristin Robbins, Minnesota Fraud Prevention Committee Chairwoman.

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