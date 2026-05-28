Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BB's avatar
BB
3h

😂😂😂😂 when was the last time Trump ever took responsibility for anything especially the Epstein files.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture