I’m no lawyer but this is easily illegal, unconstitutional and clearly a violation of civil rights. The scales of justice are supposed to be balanced, but not in Hennepin County. This carpet muncher needs to be deposed. The governor, Tim Walz could do it, but he won’t. He’s a daffy ass progressive just like she is. They share the same ideology. How about the attorney general, Keith Ellison? He could at least stick his nose in this, but he won’t, for the same reasons as Walz.

When the judicial system is corrupt, as it is in Hennepin County (and the state to varying degree’s) you allow rampant crime, distrust and contempt for the judiciary, and vigilantism. Society suffers, and eventually collapses. Maybe that’s their plan, it is certainly the road they are driving on. And know this, it is the DFL (Democrats) that are doing this.

KARE 11 News:

Starting Monday, prosecutors in Hennepin County were required to consider race when offering plea deals, according to a new policy from County Attorney Mary Moriarty. A constitutional law professor warns the policy could be deemed unconstitutional if challenged in court, even if Moriarty's office intentionally crafted the policy to avoid those legal issues.

Deemed unconstitutional in a Minnesota court? I wouldn’t hold your breath. As you can plainly see I have zero confidence in the judiciary with good reason. Look at the rulings.

Leftists of all persuasions twist and contort the constitution to mean what they want it to mean. Not one of them will admit and accept that is wrong. Thomas Jefferson said it best.

On every question of construction (of the Constitution) let us carry ourselves back to the time when the Constitution was adopted, recollect the spirit of the debates, and instead of trying what meaning may be squeezed out of the text, or invented against it, conform to the probable one in which it was passed.

Not one Democrat, Progressive, Leftist etc… Accepts that. They reject it.

I’ve said this numerous times now. If you’re looking for justice, you better be prepared to use frontier justice, you can’t count on the courts (at least in Hennepin County) anymore. That ship sailed when Mary Moriarty became the Hennepin County attorney.

