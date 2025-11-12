When a Minneapolis city council member can’t sit in his car without getting carjacked, the city’s experiment in “reimagining public safety” has officially failed. Council Member Jamal Osman was attacked this week by two teenage offenders in a stolen car — part of a violent spree that ended only after a police chase and a crash.

For years, city “leaders” have undermined law enforcement and replaced accountability with open hostility. Now, even they are feeling the consequences. Good! I couldn’t be happier. They have it coming because they’re asking for it, and yeah, I’m glad they’re getting what they deserve. Osman once talked about reforming policing; on Monday, he learned what happens when public safety becomes an afterthought. And here’s the deal, I don’t feel sorry for him, I think he got what he deserved. He’s a victim of the crime he helped create. So no, I don’t care that he was carjacked and his car totaled, it actually makes me smile.

Those people in city hall need to be taught a lesson, and the only way they’ll learn from that lesson is the hard way. Class is now in session..

