It’s finally time to start talking Vikings football.

Kyler Murray is locked in as the starter. Judging by just the first preseason game, Carson Wentz made a statement with his performance that he should be QB1. The unofficial depth chart still has J.J. McCarthy as QB2 and Carson Wentz as QB3 (with Max Brosmer further down), but the Giants game and local reporting have put real pressure on that ranking.

McCarthy finished 4-of-7 for 34 yards in limited first-half work with the second unit. Timing issues showed up early (including a botched jet sweep exchange), and the offense didn’t generate any rhythm. Wentz came in later, went 9-of-14 for 81 yards and a touchdown (the nice fade to Myles Price), and looked noticeably more comfortable running the show, even with third-team guys. Multiple observers (including local voices) noted the offense flowed better with him and floated that O’Connell might actually prefer Wentz if Murray went down tomorrow. I positively would rather have Wentz come in, than McCarthy, and here’s why:

Experience matters. Wentz has faced every defensive look imaginable and understands how to prepare like a starter every week.

He can run the full offense. Coaches don’t have to shrink the playbook or radically alter the game plan if he’s forced into action.

He’s embraced the backup role. After spending time behind Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, Wentz has openly discussed preparing every week while helping the starter—a mindset that’s valuable in a veteran reserve.

Higher floor. Younger quarterbacks may have more long-term potential, but if the goal is winning one or two games during an injury stretch, Wentz offers a much safer floor.

QB3 is where you develop talent. QB2 is where you prioritize experience and stability.

Wentz doesn’t need to be the quarterback of the future. He just needs to be the quarterback you trust if your starter goes down in Week 8 with the season on the line. Based on his experience, familiarity with NFL offenses, and willingness to embrace the backup role, he’s the clear choice for QB2.

There’s also an unconfirmed report that says J.J. McCarthy wants out of Minnesota.

And there’s this:

McCarthy quickly fell out of favor in Minnesota, playing at a warp-speed, often out-of-control tempo while failing to improve his decision-making or develop touch on his throws. He didn’t handle his staccato development well, could be moody according to team sources, and failed to build on-field chemistry with the club’s highly paid playmakers. “It just wasn’t a good fit,” said one team source. “It was pretty bad behind the scenes.” It was an open secret around the league that the Vikings brought in someone not to compete with McCarthy, but to take over and give them a better chance to win immediately. After losing so much time to injury already, it would be surprising if McCarthy remains in Minnesota long-term. “They knew they couldn’t bring him back as the starter and keep that locker room together,” one GM noted this offseason. “I don’t think he’ll be there through the end of the season.”

The J.J. experiment has to be over. He doesn’t have the temperament or the talent. From what I saw Saturday compared to last year was, no difference. We’re in year three now and its time to part ways. At this point I’d rather have Christian Ponder.

Get rid of him sometime during the season when some team’s quarterback goes down and they’re desperate, that way we can get more than a late Day 3 pick for him.

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