At last, Minneapolis has found a mayoral candidate bold enough to build bridges where none exist—literally. Omar Fateh🤡, the socialist state senator turned aspiring mayor, has achieved what no diplomat or theologian ever could: forging a political alliance with the “Chief Rabbi of Gaza.”🤣🤣🤣

Now, for those unfamiliar with geography, demographics, or reality, in other words Democrats and those who attend public school. Gaza has not had a Jewish population since roughly the time flip phones were cutting-edge. It’s run by Hamas. Rabbis there are about as common as bacon cheeseburgers. But that didn’t stop Fateh from enthusiastically engaging with “Rabbi Linda Goldstein,” a social-media personality who claimed to have been “displaced as Chief Rabbi of Gaza after the Israeli aggression of October 7.”😆

Fateh replied earnestly—asking for her email and phone number so his finance director could coordinate a fundraiser.😂😂😂

This story has everything: political irony, internet gullibility, and a dash of tragic comedy. The only thing missing was a unicorn offering to chair the campaign’s interspecies relations committee.

Fateh’s defenders🤡 say this was just an innocent mistake🤣. Of course it was! Anyone can confuse satire with sincerity when it flatters their worldview. But the optics are hard to ignore: a mayoral hopeful who couldn’t spot a parody that might as well have had a neon sign reading “FAKE ACCOUNT ALERT.”

It’s like watching someone try to shake hands with a cardboard cutout and then thank it for its endorsement.

Fateh may not have won over Minneapolis yet, but he’s definitely earned one historic distinction—he’s the first politician to campaign across interfaith, international, and entirely imaginary lines.

Mazal tov, Rabbi Goldstein. You’ve officially converted another one!

Leave a comment