Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Deborah Taylor's avatar
Deborah Taylor
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And, if I might add my two cents =

This climate change LIE was created by Satan for the Antichrist to use during the Great Tribulation, to deceive all the ungodly minions who took the mark of the beast & to explain away why he couldn't stop any of the catastrophic & horrendous calamities that were taking place. Remember, during this time he will walk into the 3rd temple proclaiming himself to be god, & demanding to be worshiped. The ungodly biblically illiterate reprobates will believe & bow to Satan. This will happen after the Rapture. Those catastrophic calamities that will be taking place during the Great Tribulation will actually be the WRATH OF ALMIGHTY GOD being poured out upon this Christ (Jesus) rejecting world. The problem is the church tolerated Jezebel, stopped reading the Word, stopped seeking God's face, refused to repent & obey 2 Chronicles 7.14, loved their sins more than they loved God, stopped praying, & bowed to Baal for filthy lucre. This is why most churches today are nothing more than breeding grounds for Jihadi Jezebel witches, led by false prophets of Baal/Satan. For the record: Allah is Satan & Islam is the worship of Satan. Thank you for your attention to this matter. Class dismissed.

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