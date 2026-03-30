With summer coming up rather quickly, you know, when it gets warm even hot, and sometimes really hot when a heat wave rolls on in. You know heat waves, they happen every single year since, oh I don’t know, the beginning of time. But you know what happens when the weather gets warm, the climate kooks start rattling their cages and throwing poop at everyone that dares question their junk science.

There is no such thing as climate change or a climate crisis. It is a fairy tale.

Let me clarify for all the kids wearing the dunce cap in class today. There is no such thing as manmade climate change. Man is not more powerful than Mother Nature, we can’t do crap to the climate. Neither can coal fired power plants, fracking, driving an SUV, gas powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, snow blowers or a herd of farting cattle.

This whole modern climate craziness got started in the 1960’s and lasted until the very early 1980’s with the global cooling. If anyone remembers that, then went ahead and fell for the global warming/climate change thing… goddam man, you are fuckin’ stupid.

The global cooling craze primarily occurred from the late 1960s to the late 1970s extending slightly to the very early 1980’s. During this period, various scientists and media reports suggested that the Earth was experiencing significant cooling trends, primarily due to human activities and natural variability. Sounds familiar doesn’t it?

The conversation around global cooling gained traction after events like the 1970 Earth Day and articles published in major magazines like Time and Newsweek.

Scientific research indicated that temperatures had indeed cooled slightly over the previous decades, leading to concerns about a possible new ice age.

The idea of nuking the polar ice caps during the global cooling craze emerged as a suggestion put forth in the 1970s. The proposal was based on the belief that using nuclear weapons to melt parts of the polar ice caps would raise global temperatures and counteract the perceived cooling trend.

Another reasoning behind the nuking of the ice caps is the consensus was that the climate would cool significantly by 1985, and that sparked considerable concern. Scientists and “The Experts” at the time believed this would lead to colder temperatures in North America, disrupting agricultural practices and crop yields.

Of course 1985 came and went and none of the settled science occurred. Nothing. And thus, Global Warming, later changed to Climate Change for political purposes was born.

And here it begins, in the 1980’s.

Well, the 1990’s came and went a couple of decades ago and nothing.

Predictions made in 1988 forecast much higher temperatures than observed in the first two decades of the 21st century. We haven’t quite reached the temperature of the 1950’s. This is a fail.

In the 1990’s models suggested a sea level rise of 1 meter by 2001. Total fail. No meaningful rise in sea levels.

Models anticipated a sharp increase in average global temperatures. Fail. Has not occurred.

In 2001 There would be a total ice sheet loss in Greenland by 2007. Fail.

In 2003 it was said heatwaves would become more frequent. While heatwaves have increased in some areas, others have not experienced the predicted regular occurrences of extreme heat that were forecasted. This is a fail.

In 2005 Predictions suggested widespread coral bleaching by the 2010s. Fail. Has not occurred.

In 2007 Predictions of an ice-free Arctic by 2013 have not materialized. Fail.

In 2008 Predictions indicated drastic declines in polar bear numbers by 2015. Has not occurred, The Polar Bear population has increased. Fail.

In 2011 Forecasts indicated severe droughts in specific regions by 2020 which have not consistently occurred across those areas. Fail.

I could go on and on sighting example after example based on concrete evidence like these examples that clearly show there is no such thing as manmade climate change. Slight changes that have occurred are natural, they are a part of nature and pose zero threat to mankind or the planet.

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