The Comstock House in Moorhead, MN, is a stunning example of late 19th-century Victorian architecture and a window into local pioneer history:

🏡 Early History & Architecture

Built between July 1882 and January 1883 for Solomon Gilman Comstock (1842–1933) and his wife, Sarah Ball Comstock. The home was designed by Kees & Fisk in a blend of Queen Anne and Eastlake styles, featuring 11 rooms with exquisite woodwork, spindle‐work porches, high‐patterned chimneys, and poly‐chromed siding.

At a cost of $45,000, it was the most extravagant residence in Moorhead at the time. Comstock personally oversaw the use of the finest materials—each room using different wood species, unique wallpapers, solid oak doors and windows, butternut mantels, and carved door knobs.

Outbuildings originally included a carriage house, ice house, tool room, and barn for three carriages and horses.

🏛️ The Comstock Legacy

Solomon Comstock was instrumental in Moorhead’s development as a pioneer, lawyer, businessman, state legislator, and U.S. Representative. He worked on railroads and helped found institutions like the Northwestern Land Company, Concordia College, and Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Sarah Comstock was deeply active in civic life—leading the Moorhead Public Library Board and co-founding the Moorhead Women’s Club, which initially met around the family’s dining table.

🎓 Museum & Community Use

The house has hosted local civic and cultural events for decades—from library board and Women's Club meetings to community celebrations like its 125th anniversary in 2008.

For nearly 30 years, volunteer manager Robert Loeffler was considered its “heart and soul,” keeping it operational and open to the public through tireless volunteer efforts.

✅ Today’s Visitor Experience

Operated by the Minnesota Historical Society in partnership with the Clay County Historical & Cultural Society.

Tours offer a rich glimpse into Victorian life, architecture, and furnishings carefully restored to reflect the 1880s .

Located at 506 8th St. S, Moorhead, the house is open seasonally with modest admission fees, and occasionally hosts special events such as paranormal tours.

🏁 In Summary

The Comstock House stands as a beautifully preserved monument to Moorhead’s pioneering era. It not only reflects Solomon and Sarah Comstock’s wealth and taste but also their deep influence on education, civic life, and community growth. Now a museum, it continues to share that legacy through immersive tours, carefully restored interiors, and public programming.

