In the early 1900s, Minneapolis was booming—lumber, flour, and railroads drove the economy. But underneath the progress, a deep rot was spreading. At the center of it was Dr. Albert Alonzo "Doc" Ames, the city’s most scandalous and corrupt mayor.

Doc Ames wasn’t just a politician; he was a doctor and Civil War veteran who somehow convinced voters to elect him as mayor four separate times. He branded himself as a man of the people, but once in office, he built one of the most flagrant criminal enterprises in American political history.

Here’s how it went down.

Ames fired seasoned cops and replaced them with handpicked thugs—crooks, pimps, gamblers—many of them with no law enforcement experience. These weren’t just bad hires. They were part of a system. Under Ames, the Minneapolis Police Department turned into a full-blown extortion racket. Brothels, gambling dens, and opium joints didn’t just operate in the open—they thrived, as long as they paid the right people. Criminals paid kickbacks. Officers pocketed the cash. Ames got his cut.

The mayor’s brother, Fred Ames, was installed as chief of police—a move that turned nepotism into organized crime. Fred’s “detectives” extorted protection money and ran illegal operations across the city, all under the mayor’s protection.

The whole thing might’ve gone unchecked if not for a gutsy whistleblower: Hovey C. Clarke, a former Ames ally turned informant. In 1902, a grand jury investigation exposed the racket. Ames fled the city, was arrested, and stood trial. Though he was eventually acquitted on a technicality, his political career was over.

Doc Ames is a textbook case of political rot—how one man can turn democratic power into a personal criminal empire. His legacy left a permanent mark on Minneapolis politics, and his story remains a reminder: corruption doesn’t always come in the shadows. Sometimes, it sits in the mayor’s chair.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness