Many Minnesota families are facing a crisis caused by the Chuck Schumer led Democrat government shutdown. SNAP benefits — the lifeline for thousands of children, seniors, and struggling households — will stop being processed on November 1, 2025. This is not political rhetoric; it is real people going hungry.

The Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) has warned that pending SNAP applications after October 15 will not be approved, and active cases processed after November 1 will be denied. Families relying on this support are being held hostage while partisan Democrat politicians play games in Washington.

Yesterday, this is what the Democrats did.⬇️

Holodomor. It’s a Ukrainian word. The definition is, “killing by starvation.” That’s what the Soviets (Russians) did to the people of Ukraine from 1932 to 1933. They starved up to five million Ukrainians to death. We’ve got about five million people relying on SNAP.

I see the Democrats are showing their true colors.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness