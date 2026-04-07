Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Hansen1's avatar
Hansen1
2h

Seems that, starting with GenZ it became apparent that history, even relatively recent history was of no interest or seeming relevance to the youth of America. As a Boomer with grandfathers who joined the military for WWI and later served in WWII(and 1 until Korea) I was fascinated by their experiences and the living history they represented. JFK(though a WWII vet and hero to boot) and even Clinton(the draft dodger) are ancient history, and disregarded as such.

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