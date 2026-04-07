Democrats love to point right and tell anyone who will listen that the Republican Party has moved to the extreme right. That’s the thing with Democrats, they’re really great at taking everyone’s inventory but their own, and then project what they are on to everyone else.

The Democrats are the ones that moved to the extreme left. The real Democrat Party of John F. Kennedy, or even Bill Clinton no longer exists. I don’t know what that party is, but it’s not the Democrat Party.

If John F. Kennedy showed up at a modern Democrat fundraiser, there’s a decent chance he’d be gently pulled aside and told his views “don’t reflect the values of today’s party”—right before someone hands him a pamphlet on how his tax cuts harmed the narrative.

Yes, that JFK. The one who cut taxes. The one who believed economic growth wasn’t a social injustice. The one who thought a strong America didn’t need to apologize for existing. In 2026, that résumé doesn’t scream “Democrat”—it whispers “needs re-education.”

Take taxes. Kennedy proposed sweeping tax cuts because he believed—brace yourself—people keeping more of their own money might actually be good for the economy. Today, suggesting that in polite Democrat company gets you the same reaction as proposing we power the grid with coal and common sense. Somewhere, Ronald Reagan is nodding in approval, which alone would probably get JFK disinvited from the cocktail circuits in Washington.

And foreign policy? JFK didn’t exactly host group therapy sessions with adversaries. He confronted them. Firmly. Without hashtags. Imagine him trying to explain the Cuban Missile Crisis today: “Mr. President, have you considered a strongly worded statement and a climate summit?”

On social issues, the contrast is less a shift and more a full-blown identity swap. The Democrat Party once contained a messy coalition of viewpoints. Now it sometimes feels like a carefully curated group chat where stepping out of line gets you digitally exiled. The modern progressive bench—featuring names like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders—doesn’t just push the envelope; it’s mailed the envelope to another country and declared borders optional.

Speaking of other countries and borders, check out the uber leftist former, and now deceased Senator from California, Diane Feinstein.

Pretty amazing isn’t it?

Diane Feinstein, at one time the most liberal senator in D.C., yet she put America first on immigration. Name me a senator in today’s “in name only” Democrat Party who believes as the liberal Feinstein, and then dares to speak the words in public and on the record. You can’t name one. Well, John Fetterman perhaps, but no others.

How about former Democrat Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, you remember him, right? He’s the guy that changed the rules in the senate and nuked the filibuster on judicial appointments. The make up of the Supreme Court today that Democrats openly despise and criticize would very likely look much differently today had he not done that. Merrick Garland would very likely be a justice on the High Court, but for Reid’s action which he described his reasoning for gutting the filibuster as “Republican obstructionism.” It was no secret Dirty Harry was hostile toward Republicans throughout his career. But even he had some common sense and put America first when it came immigration.

Can anyone tell me a Democrat today that would say this? Now go ahead and try and tell me the Democrat Party (in name only) hasn’t moved at all, but the Republicans have, and moved to the extreme right.

The official line remains: nothing to see here, no major shift, same party, different decade. Right—just like a flip phone and a smartphone are basically identical because they both make calls.

Maybe JFK wouldn’t be thrown out of today’s Democrat Party—after a quick rebranding, a few deleted speeches, and a public apology tour for his dangerously pro-growth economic ideas.

Either way, one thing is crystal clear: if you dropped him into today’s political landscape without a name tag, a lot of Democrats wouldn’t be asking, “How can we honor his legacy?”

They’d be asking, “When did he become a MAGA Republican?”

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