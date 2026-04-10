The Minnesota House of Representatives didn’t just block a bill this week—they exposed, in stark relief, what the overwhelming majority that includes DFL voters see as a governing philosophy untethered from reality.

The so-called debate over girls’ sports has been wrapped in layers of academic language, political caution and psychobabble bullshit, but at its core is a blunt question: should biological males be allowed to compete in girls’ athletics? Obviously not.

Republicans brought forward legislation to answer that question clearly—Democrats refused even to allow the debate to proceed.

That matters.

This was a public procedural block. A refusal to even consider a bill that, to damned near every Minnesotan. reflects basic common sense. The majority chose to shut it down before it could breathe.

This is about protecting Title IX that exists for a reason. Girls’ sports were created to ensure that female athletes, historically sidelined, have a fair playing field. That’s not ideology; that’s the legacy of Title IX. When biological differences are dismissed as irrelevant, it is erasure of the very protections that allowed women’s athletics to flourish.

This issue isn’t going away. Courts are weighing in. Other states are passing laws. Families, athletes, and schools are already navigating the consequences in real time. Blocking a bill doesn’t resolve the tension, it just delays the day of reckoning.

The DFL controlled Minnesota House had a chance to do the right thing and finally end their war on women and Title IX.

They chose not to.

There’s an election in November.

Remember this.

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