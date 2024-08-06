The consistent foreign policy failures in the Middle East defies any type of common sense. In recent history, well, at least in my lifetime, Democrats consistently drop the ball starting with the 39th president, James Earl “Jimmy” Carter, now known as the second worst president in history.

The Carter administration refused to help friend and ally, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi of Iran. Reasons mostly due to the Shah’s brutality toward the fundamentalists now in power in the country. Carter put American values on a country with a completely different culture, and of course he thought we could have normal diplomacy with them, and life would return to normal. That’s arrogance. Sometimes, you have to turn a blind eye to how an ally deals with an internal conflict. The Shah knew better than Carter, he lived there, he’s had a lifetime of experience, whereas Carter did not. Iran at the time was free and normal as the photo illustrates.

Not anymore. We all know what Iran is today because of Jimmy Carter’s failure.

Similar scenario’s, yes, that’s plural, occurred with regularity under Obama, who had perhaps the worst Middle East policy of any president.

Remember the Arab Spring. “Mubarak must go,” Obama told the world. Why? The same reason Carter abandoned the Shah of Iran. Mohamed Morsi seized power, Obama defended the “democratically elected” Morsi, and all hell broke loose in Egypt. A military coup finally removed Morsi, and Obama was not too thrilled. The people of Egypt were, and they hated Obama for indirectly aiding Morsi.

Next it was Libya, a country that was becoming more friendly to the United States. Led by mad man Muammar Gaddafi and his psycho son’s, Gaddafi asked, then begged for U.S. help after intense uprisings. Again, Obama repeated the same action while expecting a different result. “Gaddafi must go.” The rebels killed him, and Libya turned in to a lawless state run by warring tribes. Because of that, a Russian presence is now in a portion of Libya, and ISIS was born, curtesy of Barack Obama.

Next up, Syria. Same scenario all over again. “Assad must go.” Long story short, Russia is there. It could have been us, and we could have shortened Assad’s leash. But no, “Assad must go.” Damned fool.

Let’s move on to Obama’s pandering and ass licking of Iran. So pathetic, so weak. And that ridiculous Nuclear Treaty that did nothing except buy Iran time, and gave them billions of dollars used to fund terrorism and weaponry now used against our friend and ally, Israel. Who couldn’t see that coming? Oh yeah, Obama.

Today it’s Biden-Harris, following all of the failures in Middle East foreign policy. From trying to get a two state solution (not possible) to pandering to Hamas and Iran, giving them billions more to fund the destruction of Israel, to that stupid pier failure and the list goes on ad infinitum. We are all aware of what has been happening over there over the last three and a half years of Biden-Harris. They made it possible. And because of their horrible, idealistic policies, we are being drawn in to a Middle East war, and this one is going be bad. Really bad.

