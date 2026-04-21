The recent clash within Minnesota’s Democrat-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) over the so-called “Humphrey Project” reflects more than a political disagreement—it reveals a deeper ideological struggle that has been building for years. At its core, the conflict highlights the tension between the party’s traditional, coalition-based identity and a rising progressive movement seeking to redefine what it means to be a Democrat in Minnesota. As party leaders and activists debate the future direction of the DFL, the dispute underscores the challenges of maintaining unity in an era of political polarization.

The “Humphrey Project,” named in reference to Hubert Humphrey, evokes the legacy of a political figure synonymous with pragmatic liberalism, labor alliances, and broad-based coalition building. Humphrey’s vision helped shape the modern DFL, which itself was born from a merger between the Democrat Party and the Farmer-Labor Party in the mid-20th century. For many within the party establishment, this legacy represents a model worth preserving: one that emphasizes electability, incremental progress, and the ability to appeal to a wide range of voters across urban, suburban, and rural communities.

However, the political landscape of Minnesota has lurched significantly leftward in recent years. A new generation of revolutionary activists, mostly aligned with organizations like the Democrat Socialists of America has gained influence, particularly in urban centers such as Minneapolis. These groups advocate for more transformative, socialist authoritarian policies, including sweeping criminal justice reform, defunding the police, expanded public ownership, and stronger labor protections. Their quickly growing presence has reshaped local elections and policy debates, challenging the traditional power structure within the DFL, now seen as standing in the way.

The emergence of the Humphrey Project should be understood as a response to this shift. Supporters appear to be seeking a reassertion of the party’s historical identity, one that prioritizes broad appeal and internal cohesion over ideological purity. In their view, the DFL will alienate moderate voters and jeopardizing its electoral success if it continues moving too far to the left. By invoking Humphrey’s name, the project signals a desire to return to a style of politics grounded in compromise and coalition building.

DFL leadership, including Chair Richard Carlbom, has expressed concern that initiatives like the Humphrey Project could deepen divisions within the party. In other words, Carlbom is part of the problem. He is not a true DFLer, he’s a DSA.

The conflict also reflects a broader national trend within the Democrat Party, where debates between so-called moderates and progressives have intensified in recent election cycles (notice there are no Blue Dog Democrats anymore). In Minnesota, however, these tensions carry particular significance due to the DFL’s unique structure and history. Unlike in many other states, where Democrats operate under a single party label, the DFL’s identity is explicitly tied to a coalition of different political traditions. This makes internal balance not just a strategic concern, but a defining feature of the party itself.

Ultimately, the dispute over the Humphrey Project is less about one initiative and more about the future direction of the DFL.

The debate sparked by the Humphrey Project is a sign of a party at a crossroads, grappling with its past while trying to define its future.

In the end, probably within two to three election cycles the DSA will have taken control, and most of the DFL will be shocked and wonder how it happened.

Those of us will be saying to them, “I told you so.”

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