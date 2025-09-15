Charlie Kirk was gunned down on an American campus, and instead of mourning the loss of a human life—or at the very least condemning political violence—Minnesota public employees and DFL activists cheered. Their reactions weren’t just cruel; they were disgusting and inhuman. Evil to the core. They reveal the true rot inside the state’s left-wing institutions.

Take Ali Trepanier, a Minnetonka Public Schools special ed facilitator at Deephaven Elementary. Her response to the shooting? “Yay! I hope he’s dead.” In Austin (Minnesota), another teacher, Melissa Mackens Nangle, sneered: “He was a dick!! I don’t hate that he died. I don’t hate that he died the way he did.”

Ali Trepanier

How about this dickhead, his name is Chris Skoglund, a real manly looking girly-man, isn’t he? He’s a cuck who I’m sure likes hanging out in the shower room in the boys locker room at Minneapolis Roosevelt High School.

These are the role models the DFL machine protects in our classrooms. Every one of these indoctrinators need to be fired and blackballed.

It doesn’t stop with teachers. A DHS employee, Tony Reynero, reportedly mocked Kirk’s death online: “LMAO!! Can’t believe people are actually crying for this piece of shit hate-monger.”

A Hennepin County prosecutor, Sandra Filardo, brushed the assassination aside as no big deal—just another chance to lecture about “gun control” while dismissing a political murder as somehow justified.

Sandra Filardo

And then the mask slipped off the DFL itself. Party operative Myrtle Lemon-Todd posted a gleeful video calling Kirk a “literal Nazi” and spitting out: “F—k him, I’m not sorry.” Representative Ilhan Omar even shared a video suggesting Kirk “caused his own death” because he was a “stochastic terrorist.” That’s not just tasteless—it’s depraved. It’s elected officials and party activists legitimizing the idea that political violence is acceptable if you hate the victim enough. Those people hate, I repeat, hate, and I don’t use that word lightly, they hate every single Republican in this country. If they tell you different, they are lying.

This is the “tolerance” the Minnesota left preaches. This is the “empathy” they claim to embody. But when the cameras aren’t on, when tragedy strikes, their true instincts are revealed: hatred, cruelty, and celebration of bloodshed. If a conservative teacher, county prosecutor, or state worker ever cheered the murder of a liberal activist, the DFL would call for their resignation before sunset and demand national outrage. But when it’s Charlie Kirk? They laugh.

Cheering an assassination is not normal, it’s not politics as usual—it’s barbarism, it’s pure evil, and it is positively a severe mental illness that back in the day would get you involuntarily committed to a mental asylum. That day is coming around again thanks to President Trump and the reopening of those asylums. It’s not just a handful of rogue voices. It’s teachers, government workers, prosecutors, party operatives, and sitting members of Congress. It’s a culture that excuses hatred and violence so long as it’s directed at the “right” people.

The mask is off. The DFL and its allies can no longer pretend to be the party of compassion when its members are openly celebrating death. The rest of us should remember this moment—and never let them forget it. Most importantly, remember this moment when it’s time to vote. In Minnesota, we can rid the state of this evil next year during the statewide election. Let’s get it done.

