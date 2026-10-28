Just days before a critical election, Minnesota Democrats platformed Hasan Piker, a self-described socialist streamer who once declared America “deserved 9/11,” has trafficked in antisemitic tropes, called Orthodox Jews “inbred,” preferred Hamas over Israel, and built a brand on contempt for this country. State Sen. Omar Fateh and Rep. Ilhan Omar hosted him in Minneapolis. The event sold out in minutes. Yeah. All 245 seats.

Even some DFLers like Rep. Angie Craig, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Ron Latz and other legislators, and the Jewish Community Relations Council have condemned it as polarizing, reckless, and a betrayal of Jewish Minnesotans. Party leaders have scrambled to distance themselves while the DFL-DSA base cheers. The DFL is openly split because the once radical wing now sets the terms. They own the party now.

This isn’t a fringe mistake. It’s the natural endpoint of a party that has drifted so far left that open America-hatred and antisemitic rhetoric are treated as legitimate “progressive” voices worth elevating for young voters. When Democrats prioritize a figure this hateful over basic decency and coalition-building, they reveal what they actually value. Minnesota voters should take note. It’s not the party of Hubert H. Humphrey anymore. That ship sailed and it’s not coming back.

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