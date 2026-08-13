Nothing says “responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars” quite like Minnesota’s Democrat trifecta in 2023. Flush with an $18 billion surplus, lawmakers decided the best use of other people’s money was showering $1.5 million on FlexForge LLC, an electric vehicle parts outfit that, at the precise moment it was begging for cash, wasn’t even registered with the Minnesota Secretary of State. But why let a minor detail like “existing as a legal business” stand in the way of a clean energy utopia?

The pitch was pure poetry. CEO Jevne Micheau-Cunningham painted visions of a “clean energy hub” in Brooklyn Park, more than 160 jobs, and the glorious future of charging-station components. DFL lawmakers nodded along. Never mind that the company described itself as an established operation with about 10 employees while remaining invisible to the state’s own business registry.

The money came with a modest ask: by last December, tell the state how you spent it and how many jobs you created. FlexForge missed the deadline. Spectacularly. Seven months late. And yet the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), those vigilant guardians of the public purse, kept the checks flowing, more than $300,000 after the deadline had sailed by. Because nothing motivates compliance like continuing to pay people who ignore the rules.

When reporters finally noticed, the overdue report magically materialized overnight. It described a company still in the “design phase.” Job numbers? A choose-your-own-adventure ranging from one to six. Engineering hours? Thirty thousand of them, apparently spent designing products that have yet to turn into the promised jobs factory. The company now helpfully suggests it needs even more public money to hit those long-term goals. Of course it does.

DEED, after being contacted by investigators, admitted it “should have ensured” the report was filed before sending more payments. How novel. The agency blamed a “historic” $1.8 billion funding surge—ten times normal—and the need to hire and train extra staff. In other words: we were so busy spending unprecedented sums that we couldn’t be bothered with the basic oversight those sums required.

The company, for its part, warned reporters that visiting any associated addresses would be considered trespassing.

This is the green industrial policy model in action: promise the moon, skip the paperwork, miss the deadline, collect the money anyway, and then ask for more. Fiscal conservatives keep muttering about stewardship, results, and the quaint idea that government shouldn’t write blank checks to entities that can’t even file on time, and that aren’t even real businesses.

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