DFL lawmakers now want federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement working in Minnesota during the recent enforcement surge to file Minnesota state income taxes. The estimated revenue? About $600,000 — pocket change in a state budget that runs into the tens of billions.

So naturally, this has become a legislative priority.

Supporters say it’s about “fairness” — that non-resident workers earning money in Minnesota should pay state taxes. But let’s be honest: if that were the real concern, this wouldn’t suddenly appear only when the workers in question happen to be immigration agents.

This proposal isn’t about tax policy. It’s about sending a political message.

Minnesota lawmakers can’t control federal immigration enforcement, so instead they’re doing the next best thing: proposing paperwork requirements for the agents carrying it out.

Meanwhile, Minnesotans are dealing with rising property taxes, infrastructure needs, and economic pressures. But apparently the pressing issue of the moment is whether visiting federal agents remembered to fill out Form M1NR.

In the end, the bill will likely go nowhere in a closely divided legislature. But it will have achieved its real purpose: generating headlines and political applause.

Because in modern politics, symbolism is cheap — and apparently so are policy ideas.

