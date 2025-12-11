A young man is dead, and the Minnesota DFL wants everyone to look the other way.

Cyndy Martin — a powerful Northland DFL official — is charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly hitting a 19-year-old and leaving the scene. Her explanation? She thought she hit “an owl or a turkey.”

Instead of demanding accountability, the DFL is circling the wagons. State leaders say they’ll “let due process play out,” but if Martin were a Republican, the DFL would be on every camera in Minnesota screaming for her resignation.

This is moral cowardice, plain and simple.

Northern Minnesota deserves leaders, not insiders who protect their own while a family mourns. Every day Martin remains in power is a reminder that the DFL’s standards only apply to their opponents — never to themselves.

