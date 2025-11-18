Zohran Mamdani thinks he’s got a mandate to turn New York City into a socialist playground.

He’s talking about freezing rents, making buses “free,” giving out childcare paid for by “the rich.” Translation: punish the workers, crush the landlords, and drive every business out of town. The people who built this city — the cops, the firefighters, the small business owners — will be the ones stuck holding the bag.

This is the same socialist nonsense that wrecked San Francisco, hollowed out Chicago, and chased families from blue states to red ones. You’d think New York would learn. Instead, they just handed the keys to a communist.

Mamdani doesn’t want to fix the city — he wants to remake it in the image of failed socialist states. Tax hikes, rent freezes, government handouts — it’s a war on success and common sense.

New Yorkers deserve safety, jobs, and pride — not lectures from radicals who’ve never signed a paycheck. His “mandate” isn’t from the people; it’s from the low information activist mob.

And mark my words: when the money runs out and the city starts to crumble, he’ll blame everyone but himself.

