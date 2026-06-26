The terms immigrant and illegal alien are often used in discussions about immigration, but they have different meanings. Understanding the distinction is important for informed and accurate discussion of immigration policy and law.

An immigrant is a person who moves from one country to another with the intention of living there permanently or for an extended period. Immigrants enter a country through legal channels, such as family sponsorship, employment visas, refugee resettlement programs, or other immigration pathways established by law. In the United States, millions of immigrants have legally settled and become permanent residents or citizens.

The term illegal alien is used in U.S. immigration law to describe a foreign national who is present in the country without legal authorization. This can occur when an individual enters the country without inspection by immigration authorities (sneaks in) or when a person legally enters with a visa but remains after the visa expires. The term focuses on a person’s legal status under immigration law rather than on their reasons for coming to the country.

The key difference between the two terms is that immigrant describes a person who has moved to another country to live there, while illegal alien refers specifically to a person’s immigration status when that status does not comply with the law. Most immigrants enter and remain in a country legally. Likewise, a person described as an illegal alien is in a country illegally, without permission. An immigrant is not a criminal, an illegal alien is.

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