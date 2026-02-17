Minnesota Madness

4h

Just went to Ron’s website and donated to his campaign!

In Liz Collins’ book, “They’re Lying”, about the George Floyd scam, she discusses Ellison’s character. Before he became Attorney General, he was literally the defense lawyer for the criminal gang The ViceLords! There’s a picture in the book of Ellison at the funeral of one of the ViceLords. No wonder “George Floyd Square is gang-controlled!

Yes, he’s got to go!

