For years the Republican Party campaigned as the opposition to Democrat excess. In practice it has repeatedly functioned as a junior partner that preserves the status quo. High prices crush working families, yet meaningful relief never materializes beyond press conferences. Foreign policy theater continues with Iran long after decisive action could have ended the threat in the opening weeks of the Trump administration’s war. Most telling is the complete absence of accountability for the Biden-era officials who oversaw open borders, selective prosecution, public-health overreach, and the politicization of federal law enforcement. Mayorkas, Garland, Fauci, and Wray walk free. Endless “show investigations” produce hearings, memos, and cable-news clips but no indictments. Democrats, by contrast, moved from investigation to indictment of Donald Trump in roughly three and a half months. Two years into Republican control of the relevant committees and the Justice Department, not one fucking thing. Hell, The SAVE America Act sits blocked. Voting, under these conditions, changes nothing.

Consider the cost of living. Inflation under the prior administration eroded real wages and raised the price of groceries, rent, energy, and vehicles. Republican majorities have held power long enough to force structural changes, energy production, spending restraint, regulatory rollback, yet the response has been incremental and reversible. Rhetoric about “fighting inflation” substitutes for the sustained pressure required to reverse the damage. The result is that the same voters who delivered Republican victories continue to pay elevated prices while the political class congratulates itself on process.

Iran illustrates the same hesitation. The regime’s nuclear ambitions, proxy attacks, and sponsorship of terrorism weren’t mysteries. A determined administration could have applied maximum pressure and, if necessary, direct action early, when leverage was highest and the costs lowest. Instead the issue has been allowed to drift into prolonged diplomatic bullshit and military shadowboxing. Opportunities that existed in the first month weren’t seized. The pattern is familiar: talk of strength, followed by unnecessary caution that effectively preserves the adversary’s position.

Accountability is the clearest failure. Alejandro Mayorkas presided over record illegal crossings and the predictable secondary effects on crime, fentanyl, and city budgets. Merrick Garland’s Justice Department pursued high-profile cases against political opponents while slow-walking or declining action against favored actors. Anthony Fauci shaped pandemic policy that imposed massive social and economic costs with limited transparency or later reckoning. Christopher Wray’s FBI faced repeated questions about politicized investigations, surveillance of Americans, and the handling of the Hunter Biden laptop and related matters. None of these figures has been or, under current trajectories, will be held to criminal account. Republican-led committees have produced reports, held hearings, and issued subpoenas. The product is volume without enforcement. In other words, nothing but a free pass to the bad guys.

The contrast with the treatment of Trump is stark. Democrat prosecutors and special counsels moved from public statements and preliminary inquiries to formal indictments in a matter of months. The speed demonstrated that the machinery of federal and state justice can operate rapidly when the target is politically useful. When the targets are officials of the prior Democrat administration, the same machinery produces process. This isn’t a difference of evidence quality alone; it’s a difference of will.

The historical precedent is Trey Gowdy’s work. The Benghazi investigation and the IRS targeting of conservative groups generated extensive testimony, documents, and public outrage. Lois Lerner invoked the Fifth Amendment, emails went missing, and the Justice Department under a Democrat administration declined serious prosecution. Gowdy’s hearings were thorough by congressional standards. They changed nothing. The same template, investigation as spectacle rather than predicate for prosecution has been applied to the Biden-era figures. Two years of Republican opportunity have yielded no equivalent of the rapid Trump indictments.

John Thune’s handling of the SAVE America Act fits the pattern. The bill, which would require proof of citizenship to register and photo identification to vote in federal elections, passed the House and enjoys support from the president who made it a stated priority. Senate Republicans hold a majority, yet Thune has refused to schedule a decisive floor vote that would force the issue by changing Senate rules or exhausting the filibuster. He has argued, repeatedly, that the votes to end the legislative filibuster do not exist and that preserving the 60-vote threshold protects Republicans when they return to the minority. He was elected Majority Leader by his Republican colleagues precisely because he is viewed as a steady institutionalist rather than a disruptor. The effect is that a central campaign promise will never happen. Not now, nor in the future.

Taken together, these episodes form a consistent record. Republicans campaign against the administrative state, open borders, selective justice, and eroded election integrity. Once in power they investigate, hold hearings, issue statements, and then stop short of the steps that would impose real costs on the other side. They do nothing. Democrats, when they hold the relevant levers, move faster and more decisively against their opponents. The public is left with the reasonable conclusion that the two parties, despite their rhetoric, share an interest in protecting the permanent apparatus and the rules that keep it insulated from electoral consequences.

Since the outcome after Republican victories is continued high prices, unresolved threats, unaccountable officials, and blocked legislation, then the act of voting itself loses practical meaning. It means nothing. And that is why I personally am more likely than not, to sit 2028 and beyond out. I just don’t give a crap anymore and it wasn’t the Democrats that pushed me to this, it was the feckless, cowardly, do-nothing Republicans. I’m all done with them.

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