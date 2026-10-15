The quiet rise of the democrat socialists in America hasn’t come through one big takeover, but through steady organizing: local chapters, primary campaigns, and a new generation of candidates who have moved once-fringe, socialist ideas into the political mainstream curtesy of the ever power and control hungry Democrat Party. The Democrat Socialists of America have helped build that influence from the ground up.
For Republicans, the concern is what happens when the DSA’s growing power meets a Democrat Party increasingly willing to embrace its agenda. Calls for expanding government, centralizing decisions, and placing more of the economy under government direction can look like a perfect marriage: ignorant, low I.Q. activists supply the energy, while party institutions offer a path to power. Realists see a dangerous confidence that government can manage more of people’s lives.
That partnership also carry’s the seeds of the Democrats’ decline. A party that tries to satisfy every faction, from pragmatic moderates to socialists risks losing a coherent purpose and alienating voters who value individual choice, limited government, and economic freedom. Those foundational ideals no longer exist in the Democrat Party. The DSA’s rise strengthen’s the militant, communist left, then the internal party purges wll begin in earnest.
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100% true and total disgrace.
Here is something for you to ponder: God said “do not divide My people” and “do not take an oath” both of which all of these people do.
So, do you still think this is “one nation under our God?” Amaruka means “plumed serpent.” There is no left and right or red and blue they divided Gods people out of disobedience to our God. They know the power Jesus Christ left inside of us and it horrifies them.. and it should. They are what the Bible calls “the seed of beast” not man and especially not the God Man (Jesus Christ.)
1 Samuel 8 tells us what happens to people when they cry out to God for Hjm to give them a king… they are slaves to governors and schoolmasters (Galatians 2-5.) We are told to come out from among them because they are not human and we do not fight flesh and blood.
Believer or not, you better get ready for Noahide laws coming to America soon. You might not care if they behead believers in Jesus but when they come to marry your 9 year old and have se- with a 3 year old you might change your mind.
I pray you find your Heavenly King.