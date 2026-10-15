Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Tori's avatar
Tori
Oct 15

100% true and total disgrace.

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Jennifer Campbell's avatar
Jennifer Campbell
Oct 15

Here is something for you to ponder: God said “do not divide My people” and “do not take an oath” both of which all of these people do.

So, do you still think this is “one nation under our God?” Amaruka means “plumed serpent.” There is no left and right or red and blue they divided Gods people out of disobedience to our God. They know the power Jesus Christ left inside of us and it horrifies them.. and it should. They are what the Bible calls “the seed of beast” not man and especially not the God Man (Jesus Christ.)

1 Samuel 8 tells us what happens to people when they cry out to God for Hjm to give them a king… they are slaves to governors and schoolmasters (Galatians 2-5.) We are told to come out from among them because they are not human and we do not fight flesh and blood.

Believer or not, you better get ready for Noahide laws coming to America soon. You might not care if they behead believers in Jesus but when they come to marry your 9 year old and have se- with a 3 year old you might change your mind.

I pray you find your Heavenly King.

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