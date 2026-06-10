Do you wonder what the Democrat Socialists of America-Twin Cities platform is? I did for the simple fact that the DFL has shifted so far to the loopy left and adopted so many insane policies that are socialist, that I’m beginning to wonder if they’re the same party.

Let’s not forget the DFL originally endorsed Minneapolis DSA mayoral candidate Omar Fateh. And, Tim Walz and AOC are tight.

And if you remember, the two even play video games together.

Democrats aren’t too particular who they get in to bed with so long as they have a shared, similar ideology. Anything for votes, nothing is off the table. They’re political prostitutes.

Think about it. They welcome the Communists and the Socialists when those two party’s fail to get on the ballot. And that is where those two gravitate. You don’t see Communists or Socialists voting for Republicans. They vote Democrat, 100% when they are not on the ballot.

They welcome them in their party. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion! That’s 100% Communist ideology and it’s now embraced 100% in the Democrat Party. And those factions push the party further left, and the Democrats don’t notice, they’re more concerned with acquiring power and votes, and scheming to steal elections and “getting” President Trump that they’ve taken their eyes off everything else.

So let’s take a look at the DSA-TC platform.

It’s completely insane, written by mental patients that escaped from the asylum that have lost touch with reality. It’s completely delusional. Yet I can see the DFL adopting every bit of it.

There is nothing good in this platform.

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