The Duluth Eskimos were one of the earliest professional football teams in the National Football League (NFL), playing during the 1920s. Originally formed as the Duluth Kelleys in 1923 (sponsored by the Kelley-Duluth Hardware Store), they became the Duluth Eskimos in 1926 when they were sold and rebranded to reflect the rugged, northern image of Minnesota. The name change also helped market the team during a time when they played most of their games on the road.

Key Facts:

Years Active : 1923–1927

Location : Duluth, Minnesota

NFL Membership : Official member of the NFL during their entire existence

Nickname: “Iron Men of the North” due to playing nearly all games on the road in 1926

Notable Players:

The most famous Eskimo was Ernie Nevers, a Hall of Fame fullback and one of the top players of the era. He was a one-man show—running, passing, punting, and playing defense. His signing helped the Eskimos gain national attention.

Unique Aspects:

Barnstorming Team : Because harsh northern winters made home games impractical, they went on grueling road trips across the country, essentially barnstorming their way through the NFL season.

End of the Franchise: After financial difficulties and declining performance, the franchise was sold and folded after the 1927 season. The rights were later absorbed by what eventually became the Chicago Cardinals (now the Arizona Cardinals), though the direct lineage is debated.

Legacy:

The Duluth Eskimos are remembered more for their role in early NFL history than their on-field success. Their grueling travel schedule and the prominence of Ernie Nevers helped bring attention to the league during its formative years. Today, they’re a quirky but important footnote in the history of professional football.

