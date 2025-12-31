As we enter 2026, I extend my best wishes to all for a healthy, safe, and prosperous New Year.

The beginning of a new year offers an opportunity for reflection, renewed commitment, and thoughtful progress. In the months ahead, may we approach our work and our communities with integrity, accountability, and respect for one another.

I look forward to the year ahead and remain committed to responsible stewardship in all endeavors.

Chip Drewry, Editor.