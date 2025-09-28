The Anheuser-Busch malting plant in Moorhead, Minnesota, ceased operations in April 2025 after over four decades of processing barley into malt for Budweiser and other beers. The facility, established in 1978, was one of the company’s oldest malting plants, situated on 150 acres near Interstate 94.

In November 2024, Anheuser-Busch announced it would close the Moorhead plant and redirect its barley supply to Rahr Malting Co.’s facility in Shakopee, Minnesota, starting in 2025. This decision was part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and rebalance the company’s malting footprint.

Following the closure, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) fined Busch Agricultural Resources $323,850 for environmental violations at the now-closed plant. The infractions included failing to conduct required performance tests, exceeding permitted particulate matter emissions, and installing a new generator without proper permits.

Currently, the 150-acre property is listed for sale through CBRE, a commercial real estate firm. The site includes six buildings and nearly 50 acres zoned for commercial and industrial use, with direct access to Interstate 94 and a railroad spur, making it a prime location for redevelopment.

Despite the closure, Anheuser-Busch remains committed to its grower partners in North Dakota and Minnesota, continuing to source barley from over 250 growers across the Midwest.

