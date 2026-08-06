Ah, Minnesota Farmfest. That quaint little gathering where actual producers of food and energy still gather under the open sky instead of behind a Democrat National Committee teleprompter. Into this den of deplorables strolls Senator, and Minnesota DFL gubernatorial candidate Amy Klobuchar, the perpetual also-ran who once treated her presidential campaign like a community theater production of “How to Lose the Midwest in 10 Days.” And what does she do? She opens her mouth about the border and law enforcement. The crowd, those ungrateful country bumpkins who somehow notice when cities burn and fentanyl pours across the southern border while senators posture, does the unthinkable: they boo!

Not a polite golf clap of disapproval. Real, sustained, honest-to-God boos. The kind that used to be reserved for the visiting Green Bay Packers. Klobuchar, ever the model of Midwestern “nice,” responds with the grace of a Third World dictator who suddenly realizes her grip on power is threatened, “So don’t [boo].”

Picture it. A United States Senator and current DFL candidate for Minnesota governor, longtime champion of whatever the donor class is currently funding, standing on stage with Republican candidates present, and her sophisticated response to constituents expressing disagreement is essentially “shut up and clap harder.” This is the same woman who once had to instruct a CNN town hall audience when they were “supposed to cheer.” Democracy is sacred right up until the voters refuse to perform on cue.

Klobuchar claimed she has “long believed in and supported funding for order at the border” and has been endorsed by law enforcement “many times.” Anybody remember Klobuchar raising concern about the border during the four years of open borders when Biden was president? Well, she didn’t. The farmers, apparently laboring under the delusion that actions matter more than press releases, found this claim amusing. After years of open-borders rhetoric from her party, sanctuary policies, and the predictable chaos that followed, the senator’s sudden discovery of border order struck the audience as less than credible. Imagine that. Rural voters noticing when the people who lecture them about “trust the science” suddenly discover the importance of physical barriers and enforcement.

The media, of course, will frame this as the latest example of right-wing rudeness. Never mind that the same outlets spent years celebrating disruptions of Republican events as noble resistance. Never mind the selective memory about which party’s activists have made a habit of shouting down speakers they dislike. When the farmers boo a Democrat for what they view as a transparent rewrite of her record, it is a crisis of civility. When progressive protesters occupy stages and demand purity tests, it’s democracy in action.

Klobuchar’s little snap reveals more than she intended. After enough years in the rarefied air of Washington, some elected officials begin to treat constituents less as employers and more as a subject. The script is simple: recite the approved lines, receive the applause, and move on to the next fundraiser. When the audience refuses its assigned role, the mask slips. “So don’t boo” is not the language of a public servant. It is the language of someone who has grown accustomed to being managed, insulated, flattered, and drunk with power and authority who believes she rules the people.

Minnesota farmers are not required to pretend that years of Democrat governance on immigration and crime somehow equaled robust support for “order at the border.” They are not obligated to ignore the gap between the senator’s self-portrait and the voting record her party has actually delivered. And they are under no obligation to pretend that a scolding from the stage transforms a political liability into a moment of authentic connection.

The farmers of Minnesota have rendered their verdict the old-fashioned way. They booed. And no amount of senatorial petulance will turn that into an endorsement.

One final thing. Vote Lisa Demuth for Governor. That is all. Dismissed.

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