The Climate Kooks have been rearing their ugly heads recently around here due to the beautiful weather we’ve been having. For about a week we’ve been having temperatures in the 40’s to very low 50’s, well above the average, conveniently overlooking the fact that it has been well below average for the rest of the winter. Winter returns again Thursday with no end in immediate sight. Just the regular seasonal warm up as we head toward spring in about a month.

The video you’re about to see below is the CBS Evening News from March 25, 1982. Forty-four years ago. Remember this quote from that video.

Scientists agree that the Earth’s atmosphere has been rising over the past 100 years.

The Earth’s atmosphere has been rising over the past one hundred years, huh?

How can this be? Just three years prior the “consensus” was catastrophic cooling!

The past 100 years!

Let’s go back to November of 1969.

Then we have the famous Newsweek article from April, 1975.

I had fun with that article on my old blog (Lake Minnetonka Liberty) as I copied and pasted that entire article on the blog and replaced every reference of cooling with warming. Then when I told readers what I did, liberal heads exploded! It was glorious! They got to see themselves as the dumbass climate kooks they are! I still get a hearty laugh over that one! Man, was I ever hated! 🤣👍

Moving along now to January of 1977 we have this.

According to the experts, within a lifetime we could be living in the next ice age.

The next ice age is on its way, and it could be here sooner than anyone expected.

From 1978 and the TV series, In Search Of… narrated by Leonard Nimoy. The series ran from 1976 to 1982. Remember the first quote in this post, “Scientists agree that the Earth’s atmosphere has been rising over the past 100 years.” 😆

This is the one minute thirty-three second intro. The full video can be found here, on YouTube. Remember, four years later in 1982 we were told the planet has been heating for the past 100 years.

The evidence shows us the Climate Scientists are nothing more than junk scientists and “the experts” are only experts in the art of spreading bullshit. They’ve all got their heads up their asses. There is no warming planet, there is no climate crisis, none of it is true. Sleep well tonight, we’re all just fine.

