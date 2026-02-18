As the 2026 legislative session begins in Minnesota, three issues are expected to dominate debate: fraud in government programs, federal immigration enforcement, and firearms policy. With a closely divided Legislature and no major budget crisis this year, lawmakers are focusing more on politically charged policy fights than on large spending bills.

Fraud prevention has become a major Republican priority, with proposals aimed at increasing oversight and accountability in state programs. Supporters argue these measures are needed to rebuild public trust and protect taxpayer money.

Immigration enforcement, especially following recent federal operations in the Twin Cities, has emerged as a major flashpoint. Democrats, supported by Tim Walz, are pushing for limits on where and how federal immigration agents operate, while Republicans argue for stronger cooperation with federal authorities and a greater focus on public safety.

Firearms policy rounds out the session’s biggest debates. Lawmakers agree that public safety is a concern but differ sharply on solutions, with disagreements over regulation versus enforcement likely to drive emotional discussions at the Capitol.

Because power is narrowly split between parties, sweeping legislation will be difficult to pass. As a result, many proposals may serve as messaging for the 2026 election cycle rather than immediate lawmaking. Still, the debates over fraud, immigration enforcement, and guns are likely to shape Minnesota’s political direction well beyond this session.

