Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Tim Millard's avatar
Tim Millard
Oct 6

So...what was his sentence. Restitution? Confiscate the thieving bastards assets?

Well?

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Tim Millard's avatar
Tim Millard
Oct 6

3 years in Federal penitentiary, over $1M recovered house and property seized. YES!!

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