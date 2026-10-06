Abdi Nur Salah, once a senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, yes, that Jacob Frey, the DFL’s progressive darling who lectures the rest of us about equity while his city burns, has been sentenced for his starring role in the $250 million child-nutrition heist. Prosecutors say he and his co-conspirators at the charmingly named “Stigma-Free International” claimed nearly five million meals were served to hungry kids. In reality, the only things getting fed were luxury homes, real estate deals, and businesses funded by $1.6 million in stolen federal cash that Salah personally scooped up.

Salah, born in Somalia and imported to Minnesota at age six, rose to become a “tremendous asset” to Frey’s office thanks to his stature in the Somali community and fluency in the relevant languages. He was the perfect bridge between City Hall’s virtue-signaling and the community that, statistically speaking, supplied the overwhelming majority of the defendants in this epic scam. Fired only after the indictments dropped in 2022.

And the DFL? They’re shocked, shocked I tell you, just shocked, that one of their own policy hands turned out to be running a fraud operation while the party’s elected officials spent years soft-pedaling scrutiny of Feeding Our Future, intervening with regulators, and happily cashing checks from people later charged in the scheme. Nothing says “protect the vulnerable” like watching a senior aide to the mayor of Minneapolis treat federal child-feeding money like a blank check, then discovering the same pattern repeated across dozens of other Somali operators who treated the pandemic like open season on the Treasury.

Frey’s office helpfully noted the mayor is “glad justice was served.” How noble. How about just shut the fuck up? After years of platforming the community networks that made this possible, after the photo-ops and the outreach and the careful avoidance of any uncomfortable questions about cultural patterns of fraud, they finally found the courage to express mild satisfaction once the handcuffs were already on. Thirty-three months for $1.6 million. The kids who were supposed to get the meals got nothing. The taxpayers got the bill. And the DFL got to keep pretending this was just one rogue aide instead of a feature of the political ecosystem they built.

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