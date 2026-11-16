With mere weeks left before the state taxpayers finally stop paying his salary, Governor Tim Walz heroically jet-set off to Turkey for a climate conference. He didn’t bother telling the people writing the checks until he was already there, of course. Transparency is for suckers. Cost? Still a mystery. Value to Minnesota taxpayers? Absolutely none. But rest assured, the security detail and the one loyal staffer made the trip too, because nothing says “sustainable agriculture” like burning jet fuel across an ocean while the people back home freeze their asses off paying higher energy bills. Except the dumb fuckers here blame Trump.

Thirteen international trips later and still going strong. Most governors slow down when they’re lame ducks. Walz speeds up. Why waste a perfectly good taxpayer-funded vacation opportunity just because the voters already decided they were done with you?

He spoke about clean energy and sustainable farming. From Turkey. On our dime. While the actual farmers in Minnesota keep wondering why their governor’s carbon footprint is large enough to be visible from space.

Truly inspirational leadership. The man leaves office the way he governed: loudly, expensively, and with zero regard for the people stuck with the bill.

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