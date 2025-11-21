Rep. Leigh Finke has stopped pretending to govern. His response to the St. Paul raid—screaming “Gestapo” and flinging an evidence-free “child rapist” accusation at Donald Trump—was not leadership. It was a politically crazed moron.

This is Finke’s playbook: drop the most incendiary accusation imaginable, skip the facts, and dare anyone to question him. It’s not courage.

Minnesota doesn’t need this level of recklessness from an elected official.

It needs someone who can govern—and that’s not Finke.

