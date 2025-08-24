Rising 447 feet above downtown Minneapolis, the Foshay Tower stands as a testament to the city’s early 20th-century architectural ambition. Completed in 1929, it was the tallest building in Minneapolis for over four decades and remains one of the state's most iconic structures.

Inspired by a childhood visit to the Washington Monument, Wilbur B. Foshay, a utilities magnate, envisioned a skyscraper that would echo the monument's grandeur. He commissioned architect Leon Arnal of the firm Magney & Tusler to design the tower, resulting in a 32-story Art Deco masterpiece. The building's design features a tapered granite exterior and a stepped pyramid roof, with illuminated "FOSHAY" lettering on each face—a nod to its namesake.

Standing at 447 feet (136 meters) tall, the Foshay Tower was the tallest building in Minneapolis until the completion of the IDS Center in 1973. Its design reflects the optimism and opulence of the Roaring Twenties, combining elements of Art Deco and Beaux-Arts styles. The building's foundation is four levels deep, accommodating a 200-car garage and maintenance areas .

Today, the Foshay Tower houses the W Minneapolis – The Foshay hotel. Visitors can explore the Foshay Museum and Observation Deck on the 30th floor, which offers panoramic views of the city . The tower was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978, recognizing its architectural and historical significance.

The Foshay Tower is more than just a building; it's a symbol of Minneapolis' early 20th-century ambition and a lasting legacy of its architectural heritage. Its unique design and historical importance continue to make it a cherished landmark in the city.

