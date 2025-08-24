Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Bates's avatar
Mark Bates
1h

When the antenna was added, my grandmother’s brothers painted it. They used big, fleece mitts that they dipped into 5-gallon buckets of paint.

The first time I was up to the observation deck was in the late 60s on a Saturday outing with my father. The last time was a few years later with some visiting relatives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chip Drewry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture